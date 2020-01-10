|
Anderson Betty The family of the late Betty would like to express sincere thanks to family friends and neighbours for the beautiful flowers, cards and donations received.
To our friend Deacon Barron for the wonderful service, Sunderland Royal Hospital, New City Medical Centre, McArthys Pharmacy,
N.E Ambulance Service,
The Hastings Hill Pub and finally to Craig and staff of Peter Dodd Funeral Services for their care, compassion, professionalism and friendship shown to one special lady.
God bless you all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 10, 2020