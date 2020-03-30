|
|
|
Blakeburn Langholm Court
Formerly of Seaburn Dene Peacefully at Falstone Manor
on March 18th aged 92 years, Betty,
devoted wife of the late Arthur,
much loved mam of Nigel and David,
dear mother in law of Barbara,
beloved nana and great nana
also a loved sister and sister in law.
Private funeral service to take
place due to current situation
at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday April 3rd at 1.00pm.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 30, 2020