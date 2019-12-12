|
|
|
Buckett Hylton Castle Peacefully at
Sycamore Care Home on
29th November,
Betty (née Pickering).
Cherished wife of the late Ralph.
Dedicated mam of
Steve, Alan, Keith and Ian,
loved mother-in-law,
adored nana and great nana Betty.
Also a loving sister,
sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on 17th December at 1pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to a charity
of the family's choice.
A collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
Betty will repose at the private chapel of rest at Manor House Funeral Services, Blackwood House, 75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm, Tel 0191 5365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 12, 2019