Manor House Funeral Services Ltd
77 Blackwood Road
Sunderland , Tyne and Wear SR5 4PT
0191 536 5000
Betty Buckett
Buckett Hylton Castle Peacefully at
Sycamore Care Home on
29th November,
Betty (née Pickering).
Cherished wife of the late Ralph.
Dedicated mam of
Steve, Alan, Keith and Ian,
loved mother-in-law,
adored nana and great nana Betty.
Also a loving sister,
sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on 17th December at 1pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to a charity
of the family's choice.
A collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
Betty will repose at the private chapel of rest at Manor House Funeral Services, Blackwood House, 75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm, Tel 0191 5365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 12, 2019
