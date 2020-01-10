Home

Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Betty Hoggarth

Betty Hoggarth Notice
HOGGARTH Fulwell,
formerly Monkwearmouth Peacefully in hospital with
her loving family by her side on
31st December aged 86 years
Betty (née Ellis).
Loving wife of the late Paul,
treasured mam of Paul,
Stephen, Elizabeth and James,
dearly loved mother in law of
Mandy and David, also a loving
nana and great nana.
Family and friends please meet
for service in St. Peter's Church,
Monkwearmouth on Friday
17th January at 11.45am
followed by interment in
Mere Knolls Cemetery.
Betty is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 10, 2020
