Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hoggett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hoggett

Notice Condolences

Betty Hoggett Notice
HOGGETT December 8th, peacefully,
Betty (née Potts), aged 85 years
of Sunniside, Tow Law,
formerly Sunderland.
Beloved wife of the late Albert. Devoted mam of Peter and Michelle. Sadly missed
mother-in-law, a much loved nana of David, Victoria and Alexandra,
a dear great-grandmother, treasured sister, dear sister-in-law and much loved aunt.
Will friends please meet for service in St. Philip and St. James Church, Tow Law on Thursday
December 19th at 10.15am,
followed by interment in
Thornley Road Cemetery.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -