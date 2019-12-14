|
HOGGETT December 8th, peacefully,
Betty (née Potts), aged 85 years
of Sunniside, Tow Law,
formerly Sunderland.
Beloved wife of the late Albert. Devoted mam of Peter and Michelle. Sadly missed
mother-in-law, a much loved nana of David, Victoria and Alexandra,
a dear great-grandmother, treasured sister, dear sister-in-law and much loved aunt.
Will friends please meet for service in St. Philip and St. James Church, Tow Law on Thursday
December 19th at 10.15am,
followed by interment in
Thornley Road Cemetery.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 14, 2019