Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley Chismon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Chismon

Notice Condolences

Beverley Chismon Notice
Chismon Beverley
(née Sanderson)
(Formerly of
Sackville Road) Peacefully in St Benedict's Hospice
on 17th August, aged 59 years.
A beloved wife, mam, nana,
sister, auntie and friend.
A service of celebration of Bev's life
will take place on Wednesday
26th August in Sunderland
Crematorium at 10am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to be divided
between St Benedict's Hospice
and Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -