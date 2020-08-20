|
|
|
Chismon Beverley
(née Sanderson)
(Formerly of
Sackville Road) Peacefully in St Benedict's Hospice
on 17th August, aged 59 years.
A beloved wife, mam, nana,
sister, auntie and friend.
A service of celebration of Bev's life
will take place on Wednesday
26th August in Sunderland
Crematorium at 10am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to be divided
between St Benedict's Hospice
and Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 20, 2020