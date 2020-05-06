|
ROSS Southwick,
formerly of Redhouse Suddenly in hospital on 30th April,
aged 59 years, Beverley (Bev).
Much loved partner of Colin,
loving daughter of the
late Doreen and Bill and
step daughter of the late
John Charlton, devoted sister
to Susan and Karen,
sister in law to Kenny and Tony,
beloved aunty to Francis,
Ian, Amanda and Gary,
great aunt to Jack, Joseph, Harry,
Chloe, Daniel and Mara, also
a dear niece and friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place in Sunderland Crematorium on Saturday 9th May
with a memorial service
to follow at a later date.
All enquiries to
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 6, 2020