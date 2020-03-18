|
RICHARDSON Billy Dawn, Joanne, Mark and Gemma would like to thank all family and friends for the kindness, love and support shown to them following the loss of our beloved dad.
Thank you to Rev Kathryn Bagnall for the wonderful service and Aunt Norma for her kind words.
To John Hogg Funeral Director and staff for their help, support, kindness and respect given to the family and our Dad. Special thanks to all who have helped care for Dad over these last few years,
thank you is not near enough,
we are extremely grateful.
Thank you so much for the
generous donations of £337 raised in memory of Dad for the RNLI.
God Bless you all x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020