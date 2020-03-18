Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Richardson

Notice

Billy Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Billy Dawn, Joanne, Mark and Gemma would like to thank all family and friends for the kindness, love and support shown to them following the loss of our beloved dad.
Thank you to Rev Kathryn Bagnall for the wonderful service and Aunt Norma for her kind words.
To John Hogg Funeral Director and staff for their help, support, kindness and respect given to the family and our Dad. Special thanks to all who have helped care for Dad over these last few years,
thank you is not near enough,
we are extremely grateful.
Thank you so much for the
generous donations of £337 raised in memory of Dad for the RNLI.
God Bless you all x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -