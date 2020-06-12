|
SURTEES Ryhope Passed away peacefully at
St Benedict's Hospice on
9th June, aged 89 years, Billy.
The dearly loved husband of Nora.
A devoted dad of Pamela and Sharon. A loving granda of Paul, Kristopher, David and his marra Louisa. A special great granda and uncle. A private service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 18th June at 3:30pm. Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope. Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 12, 2020