THEW Fulwell Suddenly in hospital after a short illness on 17th September
aged 87 years, Bob.
Devoted husband of the late Doreen,
loving dad of Robert and the late Anthony and Barry,
treasured grandy of Cara, Dale,
Charlotte, Daniel and Madeleine,
also a dear brother and
friend to many especially Jane.
Family and friends please meet for
service in Sunderland Crematorium
on Thursday 1st October at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Could we politely request that no black be worn on the day please. Bob is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 25, 2020