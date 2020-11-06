|
Peebles Houghton Le Spring Peacefully on November 1st with his loving wife and daughter by his side,
aged 84 years, Bobby.
The beloved husband of Norma. The loving dad of Diane and the late Debbie and father in law to Davey and Allan. The precious grandad of Sarah, Danielle, Bobby, Howard and Natallia. The dear brother of Sheelah and George. A treasured great grandad and friend to many. A private service will take place on Thursday November 12th in Sunderland Crematorium at 1.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu will be kindly accepted for the work of Dementia UK. A donation box will be available at the crematorium or private donations can be online.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 9 North View Terrace, Chilton Moor. Tel: 0191 385 7213. Never forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 6, 2020