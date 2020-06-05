Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Armstrong

Notice Condolences

Brenda Armstrong Notice
Armstrong Brenda
(nee Edge) Washington (Fulwell)
Peacefully after a short illness
on 29th May 2020, aged 82 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Ken, devoted
Mam of David and Colin, a proud
Gran of Mark, Rachel, Sarah,
Christopher, James, Matthew and
Kieron and Great Grandchildren
Callum, Amelia and Lily, a loving
Sister of Christine and sadly
missed by all the family in Canada.
A private funeral service will be
held with a view to a memorial
service at a later date.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -