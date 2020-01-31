|
|
|
Bell Houghton le Spring Peacefully in the
Pavillion Care Home on January 25th, aged 80 years, Brenda (nee Chapman).
The much loved mam of Alan
and the late Michael.
The cherished nana of Gavin, Thomas, Kieran, Eamon and Callum and the great nana
of Lilly and Reggie.
The dearly loved sister of Joyce, June, Mervin, Julie and the late Raymond and a friend to many. Please meet on Thursday,
February 6th for service in
Sunderland Crematorium at 10.00am. All are welcome
afterwards to the Britannia Inn, Houghton for refreshments. Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 9 North View Terrace, Chilton Moor
Tel: 0191 3857213.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 31, 2020