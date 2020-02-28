|
Outhwaite Roker Suddenly on February 22nd,
aged 71 years, Brenda (nee Duff).
Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim,
a loving sister of Peter and Sandy, also a dear sister in law, aunt and great aunt. Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday
10th March at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to RNLI,
a plate would be provided at the crematorium. All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Roker.
Tel 5640027.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 28, 2020