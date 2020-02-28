Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Roker, Sunderland)
2-4 Gladstone Street
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR6 0HY
0191 564 0027
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Outhwaite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Outhwaite

Notice Condolences

Brenda Outhwaite Notice
Outhwaite Roker Suddenly on February 22nd,
aged 71 years, Brenda (nee Duff).
Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim,
a loving sister of Peter and Sandy, also a dear sister in law, aunt and great aunt. Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday
10th March at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to RNLI,
a plate would be provided at the crematorium. All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Roker.
Tel 5640027.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -