CALVERT (New Herrington) In hospital on
Saturday 30th November,
aged 87 years, Brian.
Beloved husband of the
late Peggy, a much loved
dad to Jacqueline and Gary.
A dear father-in-law of Ken,
devoted grandad to Gavin, Lesley, Craig, Gary-Lee and Danny. Also great grandad to Alfie, Callum, Ellis and Niall Craig. Also a dearest brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Would friends please meet for service on Tuesday 17th December at St Oswalds Church, Shiney Row at 10.45am prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 12, 2019