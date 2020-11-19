Home

(Washington) Passed away peacefully at home after a short but bravely fought illness on 7th November
aged 78 years.
Brian, beloved husband
of the late Joan,
much-loved dad to Jonathan, a dear brother, uncle, and a knowledgeable and practical friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 26th November at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers to St Andrew's Methodist Church (Washington) and
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors
tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 19, 2020
