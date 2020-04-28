|
|
|
CORNER Brian Sadly passed away
at home on April 15th, 2020.
A devoted husband and friend
to Jean, much loved dad to Julie
and Jill, father-in-law to Kevin
and David, sadly missed by grandchildren Olivia, Zara,
Alex and step grandson Joseph.
Private service due to
the current situation at
Sunderland Crematorium
on Friday 8th May at 10am.
Family flowers only,
donations if wished to MIND.
Dearly missed and
forever in our hearts.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd, Grindon, Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 28, 2020