Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 26, 2020
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Brian Easton Notice
Easton Brian
(Washington, formerly of Sorley St, Millfield) Brian, aged 86 years, sadly died on
Saturday 10th October 2020 in
Washington Manor with his loving
daughters by his side. Beloved father
of Julie, Sue and Michele. A dearly
loved Grandad of Lauren, Josh,
Nathan, Daniel, Megan and Alex.
Loving Great Grandad of Chloe,
Charlie and Emily. Due to current
restrictions a private funeral service
will take place on Monday 26th
October 2020 at 11am in Sunderland
Crematorium. Attendance in the
crematorium chapel will be by invite
from the family. All enquiries to
Walker Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 19, 2020
