Fletcher Brian
Seaburn Sadly passed away in hospital
on 16th September, Brian,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Marie, much loved and proud father of Anne, Gillian and Neil and devoted granddad to Sarah-Jane, Matthew, Hannah, Emily and Sophie.
Brian's funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 2nd October at 11.00am.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the RNLI Sunderland. A donation plate will be provided at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Service, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell. Tel 0191 5496263
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 28, 2020