Gardner Hetton-le-Hole
(formerly of Easington Lane) Peacefully, with family at his side, on October 7th aged 72 years, Brian. The beloved husband of Susan. The much-loved dad of Dawn, Kelly and father-in-law of Darren and Paul. The treasured grandad of Jake, Seb, Ethan, Felicity and a dear friend of many. A service will be held on Thursday October 22nd in St Michael & All Angels Parish Church, Easington Lane at 11:00am. Committal to follow in Durham Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu for Elizabeth Fleming Residents Fund. A donation box will be provided at the church.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole. Tel: 0191 5265800.
Forever in our hearts,
you will never be forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 16, 2020