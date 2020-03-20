|
|
|
HUNTER Tunstall Passed away peacefully on
12th March, aged 77 years, Brian.
Special husband to the late Norma. The very much loved dad of Lynn
and father in law to Gary.
A dearly loved brother to George and brother in law to Elsie.
A loving uncle to Paul
and a friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 30th March at 11:30am. Family flowers only please.
Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 20, 2020