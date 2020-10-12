|
|
|
PARKER Brian James Sadly passed away
in hospital, aged 66,
on 2nd October.
Devoted husband of Jean, much loved dad of Steven and David, loving father-in-law of Katherine and Kay, and a precious grandad
of Ethan, Joshua, Rhys and Kate.
A loving brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and dear friend.
Due to restrictions a private
service will take place at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
go to Alzheimer's Society.
You will live in our hearts forever xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 12, 2020