Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Parker

Notice Condolences

Brian Parker Notice
PARKER Brian James Sadly passed away
in hospital, aged 66,
on 2nd October.
Devoted husband of Jean, much loved dad of Steven and David, loving father-in-law of Katherine and Kay, and a precious grandad
of Ethan, Joshua, Rhys and Kate.
A loving brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and dear friend.
Due to restrictions a private
service will take place at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
go to Alzheimer's Society.
You will live in our hearts forever xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -