POLLEY Brian To a precious dad, grandad and great-grandad, we are sending millions of birthday hugs and kisses up to Heaven as you aren't here to collect them. Our first Christmas and Birthday without you. We know you are with us in spirit, but that will never be enough, we loved you from the start, we loved you till the end and we will love you till we meet again. Have the best birthday with the angels, we love you, from all your loving family.
xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 24, 2019