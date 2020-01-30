|
ROBSON Brian Peacefully in Maple Lodge Care Home on 23rd January,
aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce,
devoted dad of Mark and Steven,
dearly loved father-in-law
of Suzanne and Michelle,
and a treasured grandad of Jessica, Anna, Isobel and Konrad.
Please meet for funeral service on
Wednesday 5th February in
Sunderland Crematorium at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 30, 2020