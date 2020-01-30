Home

Brian Robson

Brian Robson Notice
ROBSON Brian Peacefully in Maple Lodge Care Home on 23rd January,
aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce,
devoted dad of Mark and Steven,
dearly loved father-in-law
of Suzanne and Michelle,
and a treasured grandad of Jessica, Anna, Isobel and Konrad.
Please meet for funeral service on
Wednesday 5th February in
Sunderland Crematorium at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 30, 2020
