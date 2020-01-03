|
|
|
DOVE Dovecote Meadows formerly Hill View Peacefully in hospital on
December 27th, aged 87 years, Bridget (Biddy).
Devoted wife of the late Albert (Albie), much loved mam of Christine and Jean, dear
mother in law of Anthony and John, treasured nana of Mark, Louise and Kate, a loving great nana and great great nana,
Biddy will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 10th January at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Grindon.
Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 3, 2020