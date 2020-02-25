|
|
|
McGINTY
St Lukes Road Peacefully with her loving family
by her side on 12th February,
aged 68 years, Carol (nee Robson). Dearly beloved wife to John,
much loved mam to Nova and a loving sister to Ronnie and Alan.
Will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd March at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to,
Happier Days for Strays
(a donation box will be
available at the crematorium.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 25, 2020