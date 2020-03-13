Home

McGINTY
Carol John and Nova would like to thank
all family, friends and neighbours
for their kindness, love and support and for the many cards and flowers received during their recent bereavement. Thank you to
Debbie Green for the lovely service and to Claire at John Hogg Funeral Directors for all her care and support. A special thank you to all who attended Carol's funeral and for the kind donations to Happier Days For Stray, a total of £321.00 has been raised in Carol's memory.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020
