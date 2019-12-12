|
|
|
Cuming (Tunstall) Suddenly at home on the 8th of December 2019, aged 52 years, Caroline. Loving mum of Sally and Eve. Dearest daughter of
Dick and the late Nora.
Dear sister and sister in law,
also much loved auntie.
Will friends please meet for
service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Friday
20th December at 4pm.
Donation in lieu if so desired
to MIND, a collection plate will
be provided at the crematorium.
Caroline resting Tony Clarke
Funeral Directors, 190 Hylton Road, Tel: 0191 565 6055.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 12, 2019