|
|
|
Belton Newbottle Formerly of
Fence Houses.
In hospital, surrounded by her loving family on January 17th, aged 70 years, Carrie (nee Winter).
The much loved wife of Brian.
A loving mam, mother in law, nana, sister, sister in law, auntie,
cousin and dear friend of many.
Please meet on Thursday
January 30th for service in
Sunderland Crematorium
at 12.00pm.
All are welcome afterwards to Newbottle Working Men's Club
for refreshments.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu will be kindly accepted for the Renal Unit in Sunderland Royal Hospital.
A donation box will be available
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
9 North View Terrace,
Chilton Moor.
Tel: 0191 3857213.
Never be forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 24, 2020