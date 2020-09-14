Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Binyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Binyon

Notice Condolences

Catherine Binyon Notice
Binyon Catherine
Downhill Peacefully in hospital on the
8th September, aged 81 years,
Cathy (née Crann).
Loving wife to the late Ernie, treasured Mam to Anne and
the late Malcolm and Mother in law to Simon.Special Nana to Michael.Much loved Auntie
and Great Auntie.
Catherine's funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 18th September at 12.30pm. All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Service,
75-77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm. Tel 0191 5365000
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -