Binyon Catherine
Downhill Peacefully in hospital on the
8th September, aged 81 years,
Cathy (née Crann).
Loving wife to the late Ernie, treasured Mam to Anne and
the late Malcolm and Mother in law to Simon.Special Nana to Michael.Much loved Auntie
and Great Auntie.
Catherine's funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 18th September at 12.30pm. All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Service,
75-77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm. Tel 0191 5365000
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 14, 2020