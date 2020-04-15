|
|
|
BOND Catherine (Kitty) née Ferry of Hylton Castle.
Peacefully passed away after a short illness in
Sunderland Royal Hospital
aged 92 on the 02/04/20.
The much loved and devoted mother of Doreen, Ann, David, Michael and Beverley.
Mother in law to the late Alan, Denise, Sarah and Michael.
She will be sadly missed by her Grand Children, Great Grand Children and Great Great Grand Daughter. Kitty was a loving Sister and Aunt, loved by many respected by all. She was our everything, simply the best x
Private cremation on the 20.04.20 family flowers only.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd
Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 15, 2020