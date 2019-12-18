|
Gibbons West Boldon Sadly passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Catherine (nee Moore),
a devoted wife of the late Edmund.
A much loved mam of Edmund, Catherine, Sharon and Louise.
Also a loving mother in law,
gran and great gran.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at The Sacred Heart RC Church on Tuesday 24th December at 11.30, followed by interment at Boldon Cemetery at 12.30.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 18, 2019