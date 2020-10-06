|
|
|
Johnson (Nee Deacon)
Ryhope Passed away peacefully at home
30th September 2020,
aged 89 years,
Catherine (Kitty) Johnson.
Beloved wife of
Robert 'Bob' Johnson.
A loving Mother to Kevin, Graeme
& Glenda. A lovely Gran to Laura, Grace, Nathan & Caitlyn, a loving Great Grandmother to Miles,
Alfie & Aimee. A loving Sister to
her Brothers & Sisters as well
as a loving Aunt to all of their families, as well as a wonderful mother-in-law to Margaret.
Service to be held at
St Paul's Church Ryhope on
Tuesday 13th October 2020
at 12:15 pm followed by cremation
at Sunderland Crematorium at 1 pm. Loved & remembered always &
safe in the arms of your Mum & Dad, sadly missed by us all.
Any enquiries to Scollen & Wright
Funeral Home, Ryhope.
Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 6, 2020