Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Ryhope)
27 Ryhope Street South
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR2 0RW
0191 523 9099
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Johnson

Notice Condolences

Catherine Johnson Notice
Johnson (Nee Deacon)
Ryhope Passed away peacefully at home
30th September 2020,
aged 89 years,
Catherine (Kitty) Johnson.
Beloved wife of
Robert 'Bob' Johnson.
A loving Mother to Kevin, Graeme
& Glenda. A lovely Gran to Laura, Grace, Nathan & Caitlyn, a loving Great Grandmother to Miles,
Alfie & Aimee. A loving Sister to
her Brothers & Sisters as well
as a loving Aunt to all of their families, as well as a wonderful mother-in-law to Margaret.
Service to be held at
St Paul's Church Ryhope on
Tuesday 13th October 2020
at 12:15 pm followed by cremation
at Sunderland Crematorium at 1 pm. Loved & remembered always &
safe in the arms of your Mum & Dad, sadly missed by us all.
Any enquiries to Scollen & Wright
Funeral Home, Ryhope.
Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -