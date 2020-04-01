|
|
|
Cooper Charles Dennis
(Farringdon Sunderland) Suddenly but peacefully
on Tuesday 24th March,
aged 97 years.
Dennis, a loving husband of his
late wife Lydia a much loved dad
of Gary, father in law to Debra, grandad to Joseph and step father
to Angela, Sylvia and David.
A private committal service
taking place at
Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 2nd April at 1.00pm
for close family only.
Please respect and uphold government guidelines for remaining safely at home please.
Friends and relatives have
a prayer for Dennis in your
hearts as he takes his final rest.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 1, 2020