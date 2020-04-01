Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Cooper

Notice Condolences

Charles Cooper Notice
Cooper Charles Dennis
(Farringdon Sunderland) Suddenly but peacefully
on Tuesday 24th March,
aged 97 years.
Dennis, a loving husband of his
late wife Lydia a much loved dad
of Gary, father in law to Debra, grandad to Joseph and step father
to Angela, Sylvia and David.

A private committal service
taking place at
Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 2nd April at 1.00pm
for close family only.
Please respect and uphold government guidelines for remaining safely at home please.

Friends and relatives have
a prayer for Dennis in your
hearts as he takes his final rest.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -