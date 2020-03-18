Home

Gilligan Farringdon The family of the late Charles (Charlie) would like to thank everyone that attended his final farewell, for all the kind messages, cards and donations to the Alexandra Suite at Sunderland Royal Hospital. Our sincere thanks to John Hogg Funeral Directors for their efficient dignified and sensitive arrangements and Debbie Green for her excellent service. Also thanks to Karen at the Scullery, Silksworth for the excellent buffet. Special thanks to ward E50 at Sunderland Royal Hospital and the ICAR Centre, Houghton Le Spring.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020
