LAYBOURN Charles Edward
(Charlie) Of Sunderland, passed away peacefully, aged 83 years,
on 29th May 2020.
Loving Father of Gaynor
and Darren, Father in Law to Esther, Grandad to Amelia, Brother to Betty & former spouse and friend to Veronica. A honourable, respectful, caring and intelligent person who never broke a promise, he will be deeply missed, but not forgotten,
by all his family and friends.
Rest in peace. Funeral to take place at Sunderland Crematorium
11.30am 11th June 2020.
All inquiries to Peter Dodd Independent Funeral Directors Grindon, Tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 6, 2020