|
|
|
McCAIN
Tunstall Passed away peacefully on
19th March, aged 88 years,
Charles (Charlie).
The very much loved husband
of Doris and a dearly loved father
of Melanie and Charles.
Service will take place at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 3rd April at 2:00 pm.
Strictly close family only due
to the prevailing health crisis.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
Alzheimer's Society.
Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown.
Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 27, 2020