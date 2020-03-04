|
|
|
GILLIGAN (Farringdon) Peacefully on 24th February,
aged 91 years, Charlie.
Loving husband of Jean,
much loved dad of Denise, Trevor, Graeme and Kim, dear father in law of Caroline and Sharon, precious granda of Alex, Sarah, Barry, Jonathan, Alice and Peter,
also a doting great granda of Lily.
Family, friends and colleagues please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Alexandra Centre at Sunderland Royal Hospital
(a donation box will be available in the crematorium). All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 138 Allendale Road, Farringdon
Tel: 0191 511 0028.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 4, 2020