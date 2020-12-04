|
|
|
PALLAS Charlie Linda (nee Simpson) and family would like to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad loss. Many thanks to paramedics and all staff in the critical care unit, Sunderland Royal Hospital. To Father David Russell for the comforting service which he conducted and to Daniel of John Duckworth Funeral Directors for his help and guidance. A huge thanks for all the beautiful flowers, cards of condolence and to all who attended. Last but not least to Denise for all the hard work you put into the beautiful floral tributes.
Charlie you will live in my heart forever, until we meet again.
Linda xxx RIP
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 4, 2020