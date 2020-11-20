|
Chisholm Charlton Stubbs
(Charlie) Peacefully passed away
on 5th November 2020
aged 87 years.
A devoted husband of the late Nora, a much loved dad to Jacqueline, dear father in law to Mick, beloved granda to Jody and the late Karl and cherished great-grandad to Ryan and Rebecca.
At his request a private service was held on 19th November 2020.
Thank you to those concerned for the floral arrangements,
kindness and sympathy shown during a very difficult time.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2020