|
|
|
CHARLTON (Southwick) Suddenly at home with his loving family by his side on 17th January aged 67 years, Chris.
Dearly loved husband of Jan,
much loved dad of Lyndsey,
adored granda of Jackson.
Chris will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
A celebration of Chris's life will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 31st January at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to British Heart Foundation.
A collection will be taken after
the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 24, 2020