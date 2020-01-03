Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Trimble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Trimble

Notice Condolences

Chris Trimble Notice
TRIMBLE (Sunderland) Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne in hospital on the 20th of December, aged 60 years, Chris.
A beloved son of the late Bob and Peggy. A loving brother of Robert.
A dear brother-in-law of Carol
and uncle of Kate and Matthew. Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 10th January at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -