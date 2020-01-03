|
|
|
TRIMBLE (Sunderland) Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne in hospital on the 20th of December, aged 60 years, Chris.
A beloved son of the late Bob and Peggy. A loving brother of Robert.
A dear brother-in-law of Carol
and uncle of Kate and Matthew. Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 10th January at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 3, 2020