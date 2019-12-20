|
CLARK Christina (Mam) One year ago today
No words we write can ever say,
how much we miss you every day,
As time goes by the loneliness grows,
How much we miss you nobody knows.
We think of you in silence,
We always speak your name,
But all we have are memories,
And a photo in a frame.
No one knows our sorrow,
No one sees us weep,
But the love we have for you,
Is in our hearts to keep.
We will never stop loving you,
We know we never will,
Our hearts still ache as we
whisper low,
We love and miss you so.
The things we feel so deeply,
Are often the hardest to say,
But we can't keep quiet anymore,
So we'll tell you any way.
There is a place in our hearts,
That no one else can fill,
We love you so, our precious mam,
And we always will.
From all your loving family xx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 20, 2019