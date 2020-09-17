|
BELL Christine
(Burnmoor) Peacefully at home
on 11th September 2020,
aged 76 years.
Christine (nee Haddock),
beloved wife of the late Gordon.
Devoted mam of Joanne and Martin and mother in law
of David and Karen.
Much loved gran of Matthew, Rebecca, Jack and Alex.
Also a loving sister of Sheila
and the late Keith.
Christine will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
A private Funeral Service is to be held. Donations in Christine's memory may be made to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 17, 2020