Christine Gourlay

Christine Gourlay Notice
GOURLAY Fulwell Christine Gourlay
(née Bunce), sadly
passed away
22nd April 2020, aged 71.
Dearly loved Wife of Stuart and devoted Mother to Jayne and David. Also, a much loved Grandma of Rebecca and Mathew and a Great Grandmother to Leo.
You will always be in our hearts, thoughts and memories.
Burial Service will be held in Mere Knowles Cemetery 1pm, 7th May (Immediate family only)
Donations to NHS Charities Together.
All enquires to John Hogg
Funeral Directors.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 28, 2020
