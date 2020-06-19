|
|
|
Park Houghton-le-Spring /
Shiney Row Peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 10th aged 67 years, Christine (nee Coumbe).
The beloved wife of Gordon.
The treasured mam of Jamie and Katy, mother-in-law of Audrey and Jeremy and a dear friend of many. A private service will take place
on June 25th in Sunderland Crematorium. Flowers welcome. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole Tel: 0191 526 5800. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 19, 2020