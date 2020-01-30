|
SKELTON (Sunderland) Peacefully after a long illness patiently borne on
Sunday 19th January, aged 84 years.
Christine (née Jomaron),
beloved wife of Dennis,
an amazing mum of Kate, Mark, Paul, Debbie and Tony.
Also a much loved mother-in-law, gran and great gran.
Christine will be received into
St Matthew's Church, Silksworth
on Wednesday 5th February at
4.00pm followed by the Funeral Mass on Thursday 6th February
at 12.30pm and cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.00pm. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Christian Aid or Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 30, 2020