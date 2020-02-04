|
|
|
SKELTON (Sunderland) Peacefully after a long illness patiently borne on Sunday
19th January, aged 84 years.
Christine (née Jomaron),
beloved Wife of Dennis, an amazing Mum of Kate, Mark, Paul, Debbie and Tony, also a much loved Mother-in-Law, Gran and Great Gran.
Christine will be received into
St. Matthew's Church, Silksworth on Wednesday 5th February at 4.00pm followed by Funeral Mass on Thursday 6th February at 12.30pm and Cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Christian Aid or Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 4, 2020